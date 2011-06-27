  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Savana G2500 SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.
Curb weight5803 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height82.7 in.
Maximum payload2798.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Madrid Red
