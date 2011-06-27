  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Savana Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Savana
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG151514
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/527.0 mi.434.0/527.0 mi.372.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG151514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.45.1 ft.47.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.218.8 in.218.8 in.
Curb weight5075 lbs.5075 lbs.5803 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.7100 lbs.8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.8.0 in.
Height80.7 in.80.7 in.82.7 in.
Maximum payload2025.0 lbs.2025.0 lbs.2798.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
