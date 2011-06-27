Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,975
|$2,438
|Clean
|$956
|$1,806
|$2,238
|Average
|$777
|$1,467
|$1,839
|Rough
|$597
|$1,129
|$1,440
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,077
|$2,063
|$2,556
|Clean
|$985
|$1,886
|$2,347
|Average
|$800
|$1,533
|$1,928
|Rough
|$615
|$1,179
|$1,510
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$2,163
|$2,754
|Clean
|$902
|$1,978
|$2,529
|Average
|$733
|$1,607
|$2,078
|Rough
|$563
|$1,236
|$1,627
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,085
|$2,016
|$2,479
|Clean
|$992
|$1,843
|$2,276
|Average
|$806
|$1,497
|$1,870
|Rough
|$620
|$1,152
|$1,464
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$934
|$1,770
|$2,186
|Clean
|$853
|$1,618
|$2,007
|Average
|$693
|$1,315
|$1,649
|Rough
|$533
|$1,011
|$1,291
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,143
|$2,179
|$2,696
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,993
|$2,475
|Average
|$849
|$1,619
|$2,034
|Rough
|$653
|$1,245
|$1,593
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$959
|$2,104
|$2,679
|Clean
|$877
|$1,923
|$2,459
|Average
|$712
|$1,563
|$2,021
|Rough
|$548
|$1,202
|$1,583
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,930
|$2,393
|Clean
|$915
|$1,764
|$2,197
|Average
|$743
|$1,434
|$1,806
|Rough
|$571
|$1,103
|$1,414
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,927
|$2,366
|Clean
|$956
|$1,762
|$2,172
|Average
|$777
|$1,432
|$1,785
|Rough
|$597
|$1,101
|$1,398
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$2,415
|$3,076
|Clean
|$1,007
|$2,208
|$2,824
|Average
|$818
|$1,794
|$2,321
|Rough
|$629
|$1,380
|$1,817