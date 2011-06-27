  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 1997 GMC Savana
  5. Appraisal value

1997 GMC Savana Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,975$2,438
Clean$956$1,806$2,238
Average$777$1,467$1,839
Rough$597$1,129$1,440
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,077$2,063$2,556
Clean$985$1,886$2,347
Average$800$1,533$1,928
Rough$615$1,179$1,510
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$2,163$2,754
Clean$902$1,978$2,529
Average$733$1,607$2,078
Rough$563$1,236$1,627
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,085$2,016$2,479
Clean$992$1,843$2,276
Average$806$1,497$1,870
Rough$620$1,152$1,464
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$934$1,770$2,186
Clean$853$1,618$2,007
Average$693$1,315$1,649
Rough$533$1,011$1,291
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,143$2,179$2,696
Clean$1,045$1,993$2,475
Average$849$1,619$2,034
Rough$653$1,245$1,593
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$959$2,104$2,679
Clean$877$1,923$2,459
Average$712$1,563$2,021
Rough$548$1,202$1,583
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G1500 SLE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,000$1,930$2,393
Clean$915$1,764$2,197
Average$743$1,434$1,806
Rough$571$1,103$1,414
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,927$2,366
Clean$956$1,762$2,172
Average$777$1,432$1,785
Rough$597$1,101$1,398
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
1997 GMC Savana G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,101$2,415$3,076
Clean$1,007$2,208$2,824
Average$818$1,794$2,321
Rough$629$1,380$1,817
Sell my 1997 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,618 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,618 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,618 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 GMC Savana ranges from $533 to $2,186, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.