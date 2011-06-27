  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Savana G3500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height80.2 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Length218.8 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Black
  • Graphite
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Gray
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Victory Red
