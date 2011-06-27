Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,853
|$26,015
|$28,718
|Clean
|$23,456
|$25,584
|$28,226
|Average
|$22,662
|$24,722
|$27,240
|Rough
|$21,869
|$23,861
|$26,255
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,855
|$23,090
|$25,876
|Clean
|$20,508
|$22,707
|$25,433
|Average
|$19,814
|$21,943
|$24,545
|Rough
|$19,120
|$21,178
|$23,657
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,688
|$25,119
|$28,151
|Clean
|$22,311
|$24,703
|$27,669
|Average
|$21,556
|$23,871
|$26,703
|Rough
|$20,801
|$23,039
|$25,737
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,606
|$24,888
|$27,738
|Clean
|$22,230
|$24,476
|$27,262
|Average
|$21,478
|$23,652
|$26,310
|Rough
|$20,726
|$22,828
|$25,359