  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Savana Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,959
See Savana Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Torque294 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower279 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle54.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,959
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,959
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,959
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,959
low fuel level warningyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity316.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5642 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place261.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3958 lbs.
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height82.0 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Sand Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,959
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,959
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Savana Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles