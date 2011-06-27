Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
not so great
well, I ordered the van, the salesman knew nothing. Van came in missing locking cargo box, salesman said no longer available. my neighbor bought same van 2 mos. later with box and was told could only be bought that way??? HIgh brake light gets replaced every inspection, lasts 1 day . side & rear doors get harder and harder to open, then work fine. armrest came off in my hand, they want $250 for new one
Poor gas mileage
I put 150000 miles in this van from long trips to driving in NYC. I put a new radiator, new tires, new front axle, and change brakes every 30000 miles. The front axle almost killed me but i don't know if this was poor quality of materials or for use and abuse. Strong truck carries a lot of weight but not nice with your pocket talking about when you are paying at the pump. I would consider other auto makers.
Singh
This is my first American made van. This van is nice, no problem yet. Only thing back door panels have no plastic cover on it. Very sharp metal inside. I cut my finger inside door panel. I went to dealer and they want $300 for plastic cover those come standard in van. The salesman told me cut a piece of plastic and put there to cover inside door, or buy from junkyard, They think very cheap way, I am very disappointed from dealer, They forget I paid $22000.00 to buy this van.
