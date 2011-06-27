Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

not so great Dan0 , 12/21/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful well, I ordered the van, the salesman knew nothing. Van came in missing locking cargo box, salesman said no longer available. my neighbor bought same van 2 mos. later with box and was told could only be bought that way??? HIgh brake light gets replaced every inspection, lasts 1 day . side & rear doors get harder and harder to open, then work fine. armrest came off in my hand, they want $250 for new one Report Abuse

Poor gas mileage javyritchi , 02/10/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I put 150000 miles in this van from long trips to driving in NYC. I put a new radiator, new tires, new front axle, and change brakes every 30000 miles. The front axle almost killed me but i don't know if this was poor quality of materials or for use and abuse. Strong truck carries a lot of weight but not nice with your pocket talking about when you are paying at the pump. I would consider other auto makers.