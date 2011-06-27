  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Savana Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/527 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5179 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place267.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2021 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Berry Red (Fleet)
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Silver Metallic (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Bronzemist (Fleet)
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Medium Pewter, cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
