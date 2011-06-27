Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2005 Savana Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,339
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,339
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,339
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,339
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5470 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place267.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload4130 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Red Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,339
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,339
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,339
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
