Used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Savana Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5148 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place267.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2052 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Midnight Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Pewter
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
