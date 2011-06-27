Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,930
|$3,632
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,702
|$3,354
|Average
|$1,224
|$2,246
|$2,797
|Rough
|$976
|$1,790
|$2,240
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,748
|$3,208
|$3,978
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,959
|$3,673
|Average
|$1,340
|$2,460
|$3,063
|Rough
|$1,069
|$1,961
|$2,454
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$3,413
|$4,102
|Clean
|$1,936
|$3,148
|$3,787
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,617
|$3,159
|Rough
|$1,284
|$2,086
|$2,530
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,945
|$3,574
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,716
|$3,300
|Average
|$1,339
|$2,258
|$2,753
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,799
|$2,205
Estimated values
2002 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$3,179
|$3,817
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,932
|$3,525
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,437
|$2,940
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,943
|$2,355