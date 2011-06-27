  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Savana Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,549
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length218.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5540 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height82.5 in.
Maximum payload3960 lbs.
Wheel base135 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
