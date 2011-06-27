  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Savana Cargo
Overview
See Savana Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle53.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Measurements
Length238.7 in.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height82.5 in.
Maximum payload3296.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Neutral
See Savana Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles