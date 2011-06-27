  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Savana Cargo
Overview
See Savana Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Measurements
Length238.7 in.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height82.5 in.
Maximum payload2756.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Summit White
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
See Savana Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles