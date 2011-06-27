  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle53.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Measurements
Length238.8 in.
Curb weight6204 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height81.7 in.
Maximum payload3296.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Navy
