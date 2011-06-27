Estimated values
1999 GMC Savana Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$2,102
|$2,610
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,926
|$2,400
|Average
|$820
|$1,573
|$1,979
|Rough
|$636
|$1,220
|$1,558
1999 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$2,386
|$2,904
|Clean
|$1,241
|$2,186
|$2,669
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,785
|$2,201
|Rough
|$786
|$1,385
|$1,733
1999 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$2,233
|$2,807
|Clean
|$1,007
|$2,045
|$2,581
|Average
|$823
|$1,671
|$2,128
|Rough
|$638
|$1,296
|$1,675
1999 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$2,261
|$2,781
|Clean
|$1,128
|$2,072
|$2,557
|Average
|$921
|$1,692
|$2,108
|Rough
|$715
|$1,313
|$1,660
1999 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,033
|$2,098
|$2,639
|Clean
|$946
|$1,922
|$2,426
|Average
|$773
|$1,570
|$2,000
|Rough
|$599
|$1,218
|$1,575