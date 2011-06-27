  1. Home
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$918$1,837$2,299
Clean$839$1,680$2,112
Average$683$1,367$1,737
Rough$526$1,054$1,362
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$871$1,837$2,323
Clean$797$1,681$2,133
Average$648$1,367$1,754
Rough$499$1,054$1,376
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$918$1,934$2,446
Clean$839$1,769$2,246
Average$683$1,439$1,847
Rough$526$1,109$1,448
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,031$1,976$2,449
Clean$943$1,807$2,250
Average$767$1,470$1,850
Rough$591$1,133$1,451
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,137$2,069$2,534
Clean$1,040$1,893$2,327
Average$846$1,540$1,914
Rough$652$1,187$1,501
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Savana Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $839 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,680 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 GMC Savana Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 GMC Savana Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 GMC Savana Cargo ranges from $526 to $2,299, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 GMC Savana Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.