Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,837
|$2,299
|Clean
|$839
|$1,680
|$2,112
|Average
|$683
|$1,367
|$1,737
|Rough
|$526
|$1,054
|$1,362
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$871
|$1,837
|$2,323
|Clean
|$797
|$1,681
|$2,133
|Average
|$648
|$1,367
|$1,754
|Rough
|$499
|$1,054
|$1,376
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,934
|$2,446
|Clean
|$839
|$1,769
|$2,246
|Average
|$683
|$1,439
|$1,847
|Rough
|$526
|$1,109
|$1,448
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,031
|$1,976
|$2,449
|Clean
|$943
|$1,807
|$2,250
|Average
|$767
|$1,470
|$1,850
|Rough
|$591
|$1,133
|$1,451
Estimated values
1998 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,137
|$2,069
|$2,534
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,893
|$2,327
|Average
|$846
|$1,540
|$1,914
|Rough
|$652
|$1,187
|$1,501