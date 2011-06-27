Used 1997 GMC Savana Cargo G1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.
Curb weight5075 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height80.7 in.
Maximum payload2025.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Black
