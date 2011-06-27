  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Savana Cargo
Overview
See Savana Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height80.2 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Length218.8 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Graphite
  • Medium Beige
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Tan
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Light Gray
  • Medium Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
See Savana Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles