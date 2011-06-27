  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Savana Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height83.9 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Length238.8 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tan
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
