Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,363
|$1,749
|Clean
|$545
|$1,246
|$1,605
|Average
|$443
|$1,012
|$1,319
|Rough
|$340
|$778
|$1,033
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,352
|$1,736
|Clean
|$541
|$1,236
|$1,594
|Average
|$439
|$1,004
|$1,310
|Rough
|$338
|$773
|$1,026
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$722
|$1,452
|$1,818
|Clean
|$660
|$1,327
|$1,669
|Average
|$536
|$1,078
|$1,372
|Rough
|$412
|$830
|$1,074
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$719
|$1,457
|$1,828
|Clean
|$657
|$1,332
|$1,678
|Average
|$534
|$1,082
|$1,379
|Rough
|$410
|$832
|$1,080
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,361
|$1,721
|Clean
|$588
|$1,245
|$1,580
|Average
|$477
|$1,011
|$1,299
|Rough
|$367
|$778
|$1,017