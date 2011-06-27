Estimated values
2001 GMC Safari SLE Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,318
|$2,163
|$2,598
|Clean
|$1,209
|$1,984
|$2,389
|Average
|$992
|$1,628
|$1,970
|Rough
|$775
|$1,271
|$1,551
Estimated values
2001 GMC Safari SLE AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,491
|$3,011
|Clean
|$1,362
|$2,285
|$2,768
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,875
|$2,283
|Rough
|$873
|$1,464
|$1,797