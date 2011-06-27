  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 1998 GMC Safari
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 GMC Safari SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Safari
Overview
See Safari Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Maximum payload1668.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Forest Green
  • Cadet Blue
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Copper Firemist
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
See Safari Inventory

Related Used 1998 GMC Safari SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles