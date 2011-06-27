Used 1998 GMC Safari SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight4185 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Maximum payload1764.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cadet Blue
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Copper Firemist
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Forest Green
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
