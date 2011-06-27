Used 1997 GMC Safari Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151615
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/20 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/425.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.350.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG151615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.39.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4427 lbs.4197 lbs.4427 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.5950 lbs.6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Maximum payload1673.0 lbs.1753.0 lbs.1673.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ghost White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
