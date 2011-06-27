Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$847
|$1,528
|$1,866
|Clean
|$772
|$1,392
|$1,708
|Average
|$621
|$1,121
|$1,390
|Rough
|$471
|$850
|$1,073
Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$937
|$1,809
|$2,245
|Clean
|$854
|$1,648
|$2,054
|Average
|$687
|$1,327
|$1,673
|Rough
|$521
|$1,006
|$1,291
Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,021
|$1,957
|$2,425
|Clean
|$930
|$1,784
|$2,219
|Average
|$749
|$1,436
|$1,806
|Rough
|$567
|$1,089
|$1,394
Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$980
|$1,781
|$2,180
|Clean
|$892
|$1,623
|$1,995
|Average
|$718
|$1,307
|$1,624
|Rough
|$544
|$990
|$1,254
Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,513
|$1,862
|Clean
|$743
|$1,379
|$1,703
|Average
|$598
|$1,110
|$1,387
|Rough
|$453
|$842
|$1,070
Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$925
|$1,673
|$2,045
|Clean
|$843
|$1,524
|$1,871
|Average
|$678
|$1,227
|$1,523
|Rough
|$514
|$930
|$1,176