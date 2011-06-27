Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$798
|$1,582
|$1,974
|Clean
|$727
|$1,441
|$1,806
|Average
|$585
|$1,160
|$1,470
|Rough
|$444
|$879
|$1,135
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$679
|$1,367
|$1,711
|Clean
|$619
|$1,245
|$1,565
|Average
|$498
|$1,003
|$1,274
|Rough
|$377
|$760
|$983
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$852
|$1,594
|$1,964
|Clean
|$776
|$1,452
|$1,797
|Average
|$625
|$1,169
|$1,463
|Rough
|$473
|$886
|$1,129
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$730
|$1,362
|$1,676
|Clean
|$665
|$1,241
|$1,533
|Average
|$536
|$999
|$1,248
|Rough
|$406
|$757
|$963
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$714
|$1,210
|$1,456
|Clean
|$651
|$1,102
|$1,332
|Average
|$524
|$888
|$1,084
|Rough
|$397
|$673
|$837
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$872
|$1,715
|$2,136
|Clean
|$795
|$1,563
|$1,955
|Average
|$640
|$1,258
|$1,591
|Rough
|$485
|$954
|$1,228
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$774
|$1,509
|$1,876
|Clean
|$705
|$1,375
|$1,716
|Average
|$568
|$1,107
|$1,397
|Rough
|$430
|$839
|$1,078
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,170
|$1,435
|Clean
|$579
|$1,066
|$1,313
|Average
|$466
|$858
|$1,069
|Rough
|$353
|$650
|$825