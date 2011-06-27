  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Safari SLX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3998 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height75.9 in.
Maximum payload1952.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
