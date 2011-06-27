  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Safari SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4309 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height75.9 in.
Maximum payload1791.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
