  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 1994 GMC Safari
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Safari Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Safari
Overview
See Safari Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4253 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1697.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
See Safari Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Safari Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles