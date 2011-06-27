Used 1994 GMC Safari Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight4036 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1914.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
