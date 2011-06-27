  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 1993 GMC Safari
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Safari GT Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Safari
Overview
See Safari Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight4241 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Safari Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Safari GT Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles