Used 1992 GMC Safari SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Safari
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity152 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1644.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Metallic
