  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 1990 GMC Safari
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 GMC Safari SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Safari
Overview
See Safari Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight4237 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload1937.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
See Safari Inventory

Related Used 1990 GMC Safari SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles