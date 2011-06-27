  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Safari Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Safari
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161617
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/18 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/486.0 mi.405.0/486.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length186.8 in.176.8 in.186.8 in.
Curb weight4237 lbs.4156 lbs.4013 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Height73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Maximum payload1937.0 lbs.1774.0 lbs.1937.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
