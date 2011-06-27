Estimated values
2003 GMC Safari Cargo Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,887
|$3,025
|$3,633
|Clean
|$1,741
|$2,790
|$3,353
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,321
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,156
|$1,851
|$2,230
Estimated values
2003 GMC Safari Cargo AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,382
|$3,976
|Clean
|$2,092
|$3,119
|$3,669
|Average
|$1,741
|$2,594
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,389
|$2,070
|$2,440