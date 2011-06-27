  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Safari Cargo SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front reading lightsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity170.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3915 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place170.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1713 lbs.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.3 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Navy
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
