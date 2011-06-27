  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Safari Cargo SL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Safari Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,193
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight4184 lbs.
Gross weight4184 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height74.8 in.
Maximum payload1666 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Forest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Navy
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
