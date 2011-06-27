  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Safari Cargo SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Navy
