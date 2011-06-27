  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1616
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.38.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight4140 lbs.3887 lbs.
Gross weight5850 lbs.5600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.75.0 in.
Maximum payload1715.0 lbs.1713.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Navy
  • Ruby
  • Ruby
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Pewter
  • Ruby
  • Neutral
  • Ruby
