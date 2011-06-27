Estimated values
1999 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,140
|$2,525
|Clean
|$1,248
|$1,954
|$2,314
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,583
|$1,892
|Rough
|$773
|$1,211
|$1,469
