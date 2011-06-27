  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Safari Cargo SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight4197 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload1753.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
