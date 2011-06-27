Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$953
|$1,650
|$1,996
|Clean
|$868
|$1,503
|$1,826
|Average
|$699
|$1,210
|$1,487
|Rough
|$530
|$917
|$1,148
Estimated values
1997 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,474
|$1,815
|Clean
|$721
|$1,344
|$1,661
|Average
|$580
|$1,082
|$1,352
|Rough
|$440
|$820
|$1,044