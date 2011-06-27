  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Safari Cargo SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height76.1 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Length189.8 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tan
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Gray
  • Ghost White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Med Beige
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
