Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$776
|$1,436
|$1,764
|Clean
|$707
|$1,308
|$1,614
|Average
|$569
|$1,053
|$1,314
|Rough
|$431
|$798
|$1,014
Estimated values
1996 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,282
|$1,601
|Clean
|$587
|$1,168
|$1,464
|Average
|$472
|$940
|$1,192
|Rough
|$358
|$713
|$920