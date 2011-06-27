  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Safari Cargo Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4253 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1697.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
