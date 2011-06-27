  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Safari Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Safari Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1740.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
