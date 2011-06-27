Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari Cargo 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$520
|$1,126
|$1,431
|Clean
|$473
|$1,026
|$1,309
|Average
|$381
|$826
|$1,066
|Rough
|$289
|$626
|$823
Estimated values
1994 GMC Safari Cargo 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$823