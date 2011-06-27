Used 1993 GMC Safari Cargo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height76.4 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Length186.8 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
