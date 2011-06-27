  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC Safari Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Safari Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length186.8 in.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Height74.3 in.
Maximum payload1750.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
